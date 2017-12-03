 

The Long Run - The Music of the Eagles Holiday Show

Event Details

The Long Run - The Music of the Eagles Holiday Show

Time: December 3, 2017 from 7pm to 10pm
Location: The Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org/ca…
Event Type: concert
Organized By: Lea Chazin
Latest Activity: 24 minutes ago

Event Description

The Long Run blend the lush harmonies and arrangements from the vast Eagles songbook with their own genuine style. And, it's the Annex Holiday Show with seasonal tunes and hot cider!

