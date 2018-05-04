The Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea

The Mariachi Divas de CindyMay 4, 2018 from 6:30pm to 9pm
Time: May 30, 2018 from 6:30pm to 9pm
Location: Warner Grand Theatre
Street: 478 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.mariachidivas.com/
Event Type: music, all-female, groups
Organized By: Heather Caine
