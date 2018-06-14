 

The Merry Wives Of Windsor - Shakespeare By The Sea

Event Details

The Merry Wives Of Windsor - Shakespeare By The Sea

Time: June 14, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Point Fermin Park
Street: 807 W Paseo Del Mar
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.shakespearebythese…
Event Type: theatre, shakespeare
Organized By: Heather Caine
www.shakespearebythesea.org/wp/

https://www.facebook.com/ShakespeareByTheSeaCA

