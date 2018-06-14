The Merry Wives Of Windsor - Shakespeare By The SeaJune 14, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
14th Annual Many Winters Gathering Of EldersOctober 11, 2018 at 10am to October 14, 2018 at 7pm
Palos Verdes Art CenterMarch 16, 2018 from 9am to 5pm
Time: June 14, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Point Fermin Park
Street: 807 W Paseo Del Mar
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.shakespearebythese…
Event Type: theatre, shakespeare
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 47 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Comment
RSVP for The Merry Wives Of Windsor - Shakespeare By The Sea to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot