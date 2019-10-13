Time: January 27, 2020 from 6pm to 7pm
Location: El Camino College For The Arts, Marsee Auditorium
Street: 16007 Crenshaw Blvd.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.elcamino.edu/
Phone: 310-329-5345
Event Type: movie
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: yesterday
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
https://elcaminotickets.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=1782&p=1
3pm and 7.30pm
Tickets: $14 and $12
Comment
RSVP for The Mona Lisa Is Missing to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot