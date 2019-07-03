 

The Nerd, comedy at Little Fish Theatre

Event Details

The Nerd, comedy at Little Fish Theatre

Time: July 3, 2019 at 8pm to July 28, 2019 at 2pm
Location: Little Fish Theatre
Street: 777 S. Centre St., San Pedro, 90731
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.littlefishtheatre…
Phone: 310-512-6030
Event Type: theatre, comedy
Organized By: Lisa
Latest Activity: 43 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

The Nerd

by Larry Shue

Directed by Don Schlossman

The Nerd is a side-splitting comedy about Willum, whose life was saved by a stranger, Rick, during the Vietnam War.  Rick’s surprise visit during a dinner party – with Willum’s housemates Axel and longtime crush Tansy – and Willum’s very important client and his family, turns the household upside down. Everything that can go wrong does, and Willum learns that Rick is an incredibly inept, hopeless "nerd." Upon realizing that Rick will overstay his welcome with a vengeance, Willum puts together an outrageous plan to rid himself of the wacky GI who came to dinner.

 

Cast: Dan Adams*, Jeff Asch*, Tara Donovan, Daniel Gallai, Ryan Knight, Rachel Levy, Shawn Elliott Plunkett

Performances:

Wednesday, July 3, 2019 8PM

Friday, July 5, 2019 8PM

Saturday, July 6, 2019 8PM

Sunday, July 7, 2019 2PM (*Talkback)

Friday, July 12, 2019 8PM

Saturday, July 13, 2019 8PM

Sunday, July 14, 2019 2PM

Friday, July 19, 2019 8PM

Saturday, July 20, 2019 8PM

Friday, July 26, 2019 8PM

Saturday, July 27, 2019 8PM

Sunday, July 28, 2019 2PM

Prices:

$28 regular

$26 seniors

$24 opening night

$15 25-and-under with code “Hipster”

Pay What You Can ($5 minimum) - Friday, July 12 only

 

Little Fish Theatre

San Pedro’s Arts District

777 S. Centre St., San Pedro, CA 90731

Ticket Range: $15 - $28

Prices above do not include a $1 ticket service fee

Discounts Available for Groups of 10+

Discounts for Seniors 65 and over ($26) and Patrons 25 and under ($15)

Box Office: 310.512.6030

 

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for The Nerd, comedy at Little Fish Theatre to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Lisa posted an event
Thumbnail

The Nerd, comedy at Little Fish Theatre at Little Fish Theatre

July 3, 2019 at 8pm to July 28, 2019 at 2pm
The Nerdby Larry ShueDirected by Don SchlossmanThe Nerd is a side-splitting comedy about Willum, whose life was saved by a stranger, Rick, during the Vietnam War.  Rick’s surprise visit during a dinner party – with Willum’s housemates Axel and longtime crush Tansy – and Willum’s very important client and his family, turns the household upside down. Everything that can go wrong does, and Willum learns that Rick is an incredibly inept, hopeless "nerd." Upon realizing that Rick will overstay his…See More
43 minutes ago
0 Comments
Profile Icon via Twitter
#PortofLA Deputy Executive Director Mike DiBernardo shared thoughts on trade, technology and sustainability with th… https://t.co/K0PNn9DnaN
Twitter2 hours ago · Reply · Retweet

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro High Baseball Trio Is Off To Chicago In July 2019
3 hours ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

San Pedro High Baseball Trio Is Off To Chicago In July 2019

San Pedro High baseball had a magnificent season in 2019, and three of its most key players will continue on this summer in one magnificent opportunity.The junior trio of pitcher/first baseman Travis Connelly, infielder Josh Duarte, and catcher Waldier Perez along with 21 other high school players from the CIF-Los Angeles City Section, were chosen to represent the Los…See More
3 hours ago
0 Comments
Mistah Wilson promoted Mistah Wilson's blog post Let's Put a New Face to the Refugee Movement #RedefineRefugees
yesterday
Mistah Wilson promoted Mistah Wilson's blog post thawilsonblock magazine issue105
yesterday
Mistah Wilson promoted Mistah Wilson's blog post thawilsonblock magazine issue106
yesterday
Mistah Wilson promoted Mistah Wilson's blog post Tee Ran talks Pasadena Music, Film, & How to Stay Positive in an Exclusive Interview w/ Mistah Wilson on WilsonBlock100 Radio
yesterday

© 2019   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service