The Nerd, comedy at Little Fish Theatre

The Nerd
by Larry Shue
Directed by Don Schlossman
The Nerd is a side-splitting comedy about Willum, whose life was saved by a stranger, Rick, during the Vietnam War. Rick’s surprise visit during a dinner party – with Willum’s housemates Axel and longtime crush Tansy – and Willum’s very important client and his family, turns the household upside down. Everything that can go wrong does, and Willum learns that Rick is an incredibly inept, hopeless "nerd." Upon realizing that Rick will overstay his welcome with a vengeance, Willum puts together an outrageous plan to rid himself of the wacky GI who came to dinner.
Cast: Dan Adams*, Jeff Asch*, Tara Donovan, Daniel Gallai, Ryan Knight, Rachel Levy, Shawn Elliott Plunkett
Performances:
Wednesday, July 3, 2019 8PM
Friday, July 5, 2019 8PM
Saturday, July 6, 2019 8PM
Sunday, July 7, 2019 2PM (*Talkback)
Friday, July 12, 2019 8PM
Saturday, July 13, 2019 8PM
Sunday, July 14, 2019 2PM
Friday, July 19, 2019 8PM
Saturday, July 20, 2019 8PM
Friday, July 26, 2019 8PM
Saturday, July 27, 2019 8PM
Sunday, July 28, 2019 2PM
Prices:
$28 regular
$26 seniors
$24 opening night
$15 25-and-under with code “Hipster”
Pay What You Can ($5 minimum) - Friday, July 12 only
