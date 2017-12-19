 

The Night Before The Night Before Christmas - holiday comedy

Event Details

The Night Before The Night Before Christmas - holiday comedy

Time: November 10, 2017 at 8pm to December 16, 2017 at 8pm
Location: Little Fish Theatre
Street: 777 S. Centre Street
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.littlefishtheatre…
Phone: 310-512-6030
Event Type: theater, -, comedy
Organized By: Holly Baker-Kreiswirth
Latest Activity: 5 hours ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

The Night Before The Night Before Christmas

by Cricket Daniels

Nov 10 – Dec 16

Fridays/Saturdays Nov 10-Dec 16 at 8pm

Sundays 11/19 and 12/3 at 2pm


Lou has wrestled with a big ball of tangled Christmas lights for the last time - Christmas is cancelled!  Escaping New Jersey, the freezing cold, his nutty family and most of all the holidays, is exactly what Lou plans to do. However, a freak snowstorm leaves the couple stranded in the airport and their dreams of sipping Pina Coladas on the beach is in peril. Will a couple of unlikely characters help restore Lou and Carol’s Christmas Spirit in the St. Nick of time?

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for The Night Before The Night Before Christmas - holiday comedy to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine might attend Heather Caine's event
Thumbnail

Make You Own Body Butter at San Pedro Library

December 19, 2017 from 3:30pm to 5pm
Make your own natural cinnamon and vanilla body lotion. Great for last minute holiday gifts.http://www.lapl.org/whats-on/events/make-your-own-body-butterSee More
5 hours ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Make You Own Body Butter
5 hours ago
Heather Caine posted events
5 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event An Irish Christmas
5 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Lisa's event The Night Before The Night Before Christmas - holiday comedy
5 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Seussical - The Musical
6 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Harbor Community Clinic Toy Drive
yesterday
Heather Caine posted events
1 more…
yesterday

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service