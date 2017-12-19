Time: November 10, 2017 at 8pm to December 16, 2017 at 8pm
Location: Little Fish Theatre
Street: 777 S. Centre Street
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.littlefishtheatre…
Phone: 310-512-6030
Event Type: theater, -, comedy
Organized By: Holly Baker-Kreiswirth
Latest Activity: 5 hours ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
The Night Before The Night Before Christmas
by Cricket Daniels
Nov 10 – Dec 16
Fridays/Saturdays Nov 10-Dec 16 at 8pm
Sundays 11/19 and 12/3 at 2pm
Lou has wrestled with a big ball of tangled Christmas lights for the last time - Christmas is cancelled! Escaping New Jersey, the freezing cold, his nutty family and most of all the holidays, is exactly what Lou plans to do. However, a freak snowstorm leaves the couple stranded in the airport and their dreams of sipping Pina Coladas on the beach is in peril. Will a couple of unlikely characters help restore Lou and Carol’s Christmas Spirit in the St. Nick of time?
Comment
RSVP for The Night Before The Night Before Christmas - holiday comedy to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot