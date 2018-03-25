Peter Pan - National Theatre LiveMarch 25, 2018 from 2pm to 4pm
Time: February 11, 2018 from 2pm to 4pm
Location: Torrance Cultural Arts
Street: 3330 Civic Center Dr.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.torrancearts.org
Phone: 310-781-7171
Event Type: music, rock, family
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 21 hours ago
The Not-Its! rock kids and families with their up-tempo albums and live concerts that give children their first “rock show” experience. With the release of their sixth studio album, Are You Listening?, this Seattle “Kindie Rock” quintet will have children and their parents on their feet screaming for more, the moment they hit the dance floor!
The Not-Its are Sarah Shannon (former singer Sub Pop band Velocity Girl), Danny Adamson (rhythm guitar), Tom Baisden (lead guitar), Jennie Helman (bass player) and Michael Welke (drummer). As parents themselves, they add 10 children to the crowd, ranging in ages 5-13. Since 2008 they have been poised to keep their families and yours dancing along at their live shows as well as to their recorded albums, and with their much anticipated sixth album, it is clear they have no intention of slowing down!
So grab your pink & black tutus and skinny ties and join The Not-Its! Nation!
Tickets: $10, $15, $20
