 

The Not-Its!

Event Details

The Not-Its!

Time: February 11, 2018 from 2pm to 4pm
Location: Torrance Cultural Arts
Street: 3330 Civic Center Dr.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.torrancearts.org
Phone: 310-781-7171
Event Type: music, rock, family
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 21 hours ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

The Not-Its! rock kids and families with their up-tempo albums and live concerts that give children their first “rock show” experience. With the release of their sixth studio album, Are You Listening?, this Seattle “Kindie Rock” quintet will have children and their parents on their feet screaming for more, the moment they hit the dance floor!

The Not-Its are Sarah Shannon (former singer Sub Pop band Velocity Girl), Danny Adamson (rhythm guitar), Tom Baisden (lead guitar), Jennie Helman (bass player) and Michael Welke (drummer). As parents themselves, they add 10 children to the crowd, ranging in ages 5-13. Since 2008 they have been poised to keep their families and yours dancing along at their live shows as well as to their recorded albums, and with their much anticipated sixth album, it is clear they have no intention of slowing down!

So grab your pink & black tutus and skinny ties and join The Not-Its! Nation!

Tickets: $10, $15, $20

www.wearethenot-its.com

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for The Not-Its! to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Peter Pan - National Theatre Live
20 hours ago
Heather Caine posted events
5 more…
20 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event I Am Woman (An Evening Of Entertaing Empowerment)
20 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event UnitOne X Miyake Taiko
20 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Velvet Caravan
20 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Twelfth Night - National Theatre Live
21 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Dancing With The South Bay Stars VII
21 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event The Not-Its!
21 hours ago

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service