Time: April 15, 2018 from 4pm to 6pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, rock
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 8 hours ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Mick Adams (Vocals)
Marvin Sperling (Bass)
Ron Jessurun (Guitar)
Vince Lupo (Drums)
Jimi Seville (Keys)
Tickets: $20
Comment
RSVP for The Shagwells - Legends Of The British Invasion to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot