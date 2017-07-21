The Taming Of The Shrew

The Taming Of The ShrewJuly 21, 2017 from 7pm to 9pm
MacbethAugust 18, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
The Taming Of The ShrewAugust 19, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Marine Mammal Care Ctr.
Street: 3601 S Gaffey St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.shakespearebythese…
Event Type: shakespeare
Organized By: Heather Caine
From their first meeting, sparks fly between Kate and Petruchio and the ultimate battle of the sexes ensues.
