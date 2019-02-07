The Three Musketeers

1st Thursday Open Mic NightFebruary 7, 2019 from 7pm to 9pm
Taste Of TaikoJanuary 7, 2019 from 6:30pm to 8pm
Brand X - Born Ugly - Still Ugly TourMarch 24, 2019 from 7pm to 9pm
Time: January 25, 2019 at 7:30pm to February 3, 2019 at 9pm
Location: Palos Verdes Performance Arts
Street: 27570 Norris Center Dr
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: http://www.palosverdesperform…
Phone: 310-544-0403
Event Type: theatre
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
http://www.palosverdesperformingarts.com/theatre-showinfo.php?id=231
Tickets: $70, $65, $30 and $7 fee
