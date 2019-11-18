The Undersea World Of Tierney ThysNovember 18, 2019 from 3pm to 5pm
El Camino College vs CerritosNovember 16, 2019 from 1pm to 3pm
Journey Of Wildlife FilmmakerNovember 4, 2019 from 3pm to 5pm
Time: November 18, 2019 from 3pm to 5pm
Location: El Camino College For The Arts, Marsee Auditorium
Street: 16007 Crenshaw Blvd.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.elcamino.edu/
Phone: 310-329-5345
Event Type: movie
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 58 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
https://elcaminotickets.universitytickets.com/w/event.aspx?id=2064&p=1
Tickets: $14 and $12
3pm and 7.30pm
Comment
RSVP for The Undersea World Of Tierney Thys to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot