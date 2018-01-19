Comedy Tonight In Old San PedroJanuary 19, 2018 from 7pm to 10pm
Location: Torrance Cultural Arts
Street: 3330 Civic Center Dr.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.torrancearts.org
Phone: 310-781-7171
Event Type: music, urban
Organized By: Heather Caine
The Urban Renewal Project uses instruments of a bygone era to create a signature sound that blurs the boundaries between soul, jazz and hip-hop. The group features a Big Band horn section, a singer and a rapper who perform upbeat originals and fresh interpretations of everything from jazz standards to recent hits. They’ve toured nationally from New York’s Rockwood Music Hall to the San Jose Jazz Summerfest, and their recordings have received airplay on tastemaking radio stations across the country, including KCRW–Santa Monica and WDCB–Chicago.
Tickets: $33
