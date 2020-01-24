 

The Who's Tommy In Concert

Event Details

The Who's Tommy In Concert

Time: January 24, 2020 at 7:30pm to January 26, 2020 at 9pm
Location: Norris Theatre
Street: 27570 Norris Center Dr.
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: http://www.palosverdesperform…
Phone: 310-544-0403 ext. 221
Event Type: music, musical, british
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 43 minutes ago

Event Description

http://www.palosverdesperformingarts.com/theatre-showinfo.php?id=282

Tickets: $70, $65, $60, $55, $35 and $7 fee

