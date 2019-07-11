The Winehouse Experience

Spirit Of Zeppelin - Tribute Led ZeppelinJuly 11, 2019 from 9pm to 11:45pm
The Winehouse ExperienceJuly 11, 2019 from 6pm to 7pm
Van Halen/Motlet Crue/Guns N Roses TributesJuly 20, 2019 from 8pm to 11:45pm
Time: July 27, 2019 from 9pm to 11:45pm
Location: Gaslamp
Street: 6251 E. Pacific Coast Hwy.
City/Town: Long Beach
Website or Map: http://thegaslamprestaurant.c…
Phone: 562-596-4718
Event Type: music, british, tribute
Organized By: Heather Caine
