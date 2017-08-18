Third Saturday Art Walk

Fab FridayAugust 18, 2017 from 6pm to 9pm
Third Saturday Art WalkAugust 19, 2017 from 2pm to 6pm
Time: August 19, 2017 from 2pm to 6pm
Location: Siren's
Street: 356 W 7th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.3rdsaturday.com
Event Type: music, food, art
Organized By: Heather Caine
Explore San Pedro's diverse art scene, features 30-plus open galleries, open studios, live music and eclectic dining. Free art tour starts at Siren's coffee house.
