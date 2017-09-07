 

Third Saturday Art Walk

Event Details

Third Saturday Art Walk

Time: September 16, 2017 from 2pm to 6pm
Location: Siren's
Street: 356 W 7th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.3rdsaturday.com
Event Type: food, art, music
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 25 minutes ago

Event Description

Explore San Pedro's diverse art scene, features 30-plus open galleries, open studios, live music and eclectic dining.  Free art tour starts at Siren's coffee house.

