 

Tim McOsker Of AltasSea

Tim McOsker Of AltasSea

Time: May 12, 2018 from 2pm to 4pm
Location: San Library Library
Street: 931 S Gaffey St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.lapl.org/branches…
Phone: 310-548-7779
Event Type: science, business, education
Organized By: Heather Caine
Friends of San Pedro Library presents Tim McOsker, rece ts appointed CEO of AltaSea, San Pedro's Waterfront Marine Research Center, in a discussions of the facility's role in the future of our waterfront, including its bringing together leaders in science, business, and education to generate innovate solutions to global challenges of human and environmental sustainability. 

Admission is free.

