 

Tim Weisberg

Event Details

Tim Weisberg

Time: October 14, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, fusion, jazz, rock
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 9 hours ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

TIM WEISBERG is widely considered one of the pioneers in rock/jazz fusion. His early days were spent performing in many a concert venue across the United States and it was the 1970 Monterey Jazz Festival which firmly established Tim as a unique voice. Somewhere between “jazz and rock,” Tim’s distinctive style of playing began to gain recognition. He garnered the attention of trumpet player, bandleader, and A&M Records label owner Herb Alpert, and in 1971, his debut album “Tim Weisberg” was released. The release of this album quickly pushed Tim to the forefront and the music industry took note.

His definitive artistry was soon heard on a diverse range of albums including The Carpenters, Kim Carnes, Lani Hall, Paul Horn, Gino Vannelli, and Dave Mason, John McLaughlin and the Mahavishnu Orchestra, as well as opening for many acts such as Jefferson Starship, Loggins and Messina, James Taylor, and Crosby, Stills and Nash, further propelled Tim into the public eye. Sharing the concert stage with such artists as Duke Ellington, The Modern Jazz Quintet, Jean-Luc Ponty.

Tim’s laudable career includes 20 albums on the biggest record labels in the business including A&M, Columbia, Warner Brothers, and MCA. His recording of “A Hard Way to Go” was used in the Oscar-winning Woody Allen movie Annie Hall. He has sold over 5 million albums and played some of the largest venues in the world, and his legendary bands have been long heralded as the
forerunners of Jam Bands.

Tim Weisberg

Tim Weisberg – flute
Chuck Alvarez – guitar
Barnaby Finch – keyboards
Maria Martinez – drums
Bill Saita – bass

Tickerts: $25

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Tim Weisberg to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Jazz Giants Featuring Windy Barnes
9 hours ago
Heather Caine posted events
4 more…
9 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Doug MacLeod Concert
9 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event James Kimo West Holiday Slack Key
9 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Judy Wexler With The Josh Nelson Trio
9 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event BB And The Altered Presence Jazz Band
10 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Gabble Ratchet – A Tribute to Genesis
13 hours ago
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Peace Picnic + Memorial at San Pedro City Hall

September 3, 2017 from 11am to 2pm
2ND ANNUAL L.A. HARBOR PEACE WEEK 2017All Peace.  All Week.A week of activities in San Pedro celebrating the SOLUTIONS of PEACE, in the World and in our Towns.  Family needs not Militarism's greed.Co-Sponsors: San Pedro Neighbors for Peace and Justice, Witness for Peace Southwest, Military Families Speak Out, CODEPINK, SoCal 350 Climate Action Veterans for Peace #BernersAgainstMilitarism, Occupy Torrance/South Bay, MLK Coalition #coldwartruthcommissionContact/Get Involved!:  (310) 971-8280…See More
14 hours ago
0 Comments

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service