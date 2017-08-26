Jazz Giants Featuring Windy BarnesAugust 26, 2017 from 7pm to 11pm
Time: October 14, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, fusion, jazz, rock
Organized By: Heather Caine
TIM WEISBERG is widely considered one of the pioneers in rock/jazz fusion. His early days were spent performing in many a concert venue across the United States and it was the 1970 Monterey Jazz Festival which firmly established Tim as a unique voice. Somewhere between “jazz and rock,” Tim’s distinctive style of playing began to gain recognition. He garnered the attention of trumpet player, bandleader, and A&M Records label owner Herb Alpert, and in 1971, his debut album “Tim Weisberg” was released. The release of this album quickly pushed Tim to the forefront and the music industry took note.
His definitive artistry was soon heard on a diverse range of albums including The Carpenters, Kim Carnes, Lani Hall, Paul Horn, Gino Vannelli, and Dave Mason, John McLaughlin and the Mahavishnu Orchestra, as well as opening for many acts such as Jefferson Starship, Loggins and Messina, James Taylor, and Crosby, Stills and Nash, further propelled Tim into the public eye. Sharing the concert stage with such artists as Duke Ellington, The Modern Jazz Quintet, Jean-Luc Ponty.
Tim’s laudable career includes 20 albums on the biggest record labels in the business including A&M, Columbia, Warner Brothers, and MCA. His recording of “A Hard Way to Go” was used in the Oscar-winning Woody Allen movie Annie Hall. He has sold over 5 million albums and played some of the largest venues in the world, and his legendary bands have been long heralded as the
forerunners of Jam Bands.
Tim Weisberg – flute
Chuck Alvarez – guitar
Barnaby Finch – keyboards
Maria Martinez – drums
Bill Saita – bass
Tickerts: $25
