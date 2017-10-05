 

Toberman's 3rd Annual Fall Event

Toberman's 3rd Annual Fall Event

Time: October 21, 2017 from 5pm to 10pm
Location: Toberman Neighborhod Center
Street: 131 N Grand Ave
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.toberman.org
Phone: 310-832-1145
Event Type: event, food, dance, music
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

$85 per guest

Flappers & Fellas let’s get ready for some fun!

A Roaring 20’s Speakeasy with it’s own casino will be a fun-filled event promising to be the bees knees!

Costumes are encouraged!

Join us as we honor Toberman Kids of the Past & Toberman Kid of the Present!

Get your tickets now!!!

Not Attending (1)

