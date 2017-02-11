Tommy Peltier Birthday Celebration

Time: February 18, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W. 8th Street
City/Town: San Pedro, CA 90732
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: (310)519-1314
Event Type: concert
Organized By: Larry Richardson
Tommy Peltier will perform music from his up and coming album "Bayou Goula".
Admission is only $10.00 and tickets can be purchased at our website alvasshowroom.com
