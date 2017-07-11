 

Tony Ferrell

Event Details

Tony Ferrell

Time: July 14, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org
Phone: 310-833-4813
Event Type: music
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

The Tony Ferrell Band rocks another concert featuring ten of the best soul, rock and pop musicians in the world. Their combined credits include hundreds of awards and accomplishments, having played with Michael Jackson, Mick Fleetwood, Greg Allman, Paul McCartney, Etta James, and many more. This concert is a "must see"! 
 
Tony Ferrell and Gregg Wright on guitar and vocals, Dino Maddalone on drums, Jimbo Ross on viola, Fitz Magee on saxophone, Robbyn Kirmsse on vocals, Oogie Brown on percussion, Ted Murdock on trumpet, Gary Sprewell on bass and Norman Weatherly on keyboards.

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Tony Ferrell to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Tony Ferrell
1 hour ago
Heather Caine posted events
1 more…
1 hour ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event San Pedro Pirate Boosters Annual Car Show
20 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event San Pedro Pirate Boosters Annual Car Show
20 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Conquer The Bridge 9
yesterday
Heather Caine posted events
2 more…
yesterday
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Ready Willing & Mabel Concert
Monday
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Music By The Sea
Monday

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service