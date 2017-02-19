 

Training Conflict Mediators; Trump’s Admin.

Event Details

Training Conflict Mediators; Trump’s Admin.

Time: February 19, 2017 from 2:30pm to 4:30pm
Location: Palos Verdes Peninsula Center Library Community Room
Street: 701 Silver Spur Rd.
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: http://www.pvpdemocrats.org/
Phone: 3103777334
Event Type: free, educational, activist, political, democratic
Organized By: PVP Democrats
Latest Activity: 6 hours ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

The Palos Verdes Democrats' monthly meeting will include two speakers:

Dorit Cypis, Founder of Mediators Beyond Borders International, a NGO working in conflict zones to build mediation skills of locals, will speak. MBB also trains LA county residents to be dialogue facilitators to assist in “community-police dialogues.”

UCLA Law Prof. Jonathan Zasloff, will discuss the President’s choice for ambassador to Israel, and the President’s general “hostility toward democracy.”

Seating available at 2:00 PM; open to all; handicapped accessible; free admission; free parking on the library’s roof, which is accessed from Deep Valley Dr. [https://goo.gl/eVBE5N].

