Tribute To Benny Goodman At Carnegie HallMarch 1, 2020 from 7:30pm to 10pm
Denis BouriakovMarch 1, 2020 from 7:30pm to 10pm
DSB - America's Favorite Tribute To JourneyFebruary 29, 2020 from 7:30pm to 10pm
Time: March 15, 2020 from 7:30pm to 10pm
Location: Palos Verdes Performance Arts
Street: 27570 Norris Center Dr.
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: http://www.palosverdesperform…
Phone: 310-544-0403 ext. 221
Event Type: music, jazz
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
http://www.palosverdesperformingarts.com/theatre-showinfo.php?id=284
Tickets: $85, $80, $75, $42.50 and $7 fee
Comment
RSVP for Tribute To Benny Goodman At Carnegie Hall to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot