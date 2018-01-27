Randi Matushevitzn And Huss Hardan Closing Reception/Artist TalkJanuary 27, 2018 from 3pm to 5pm
Tribute To NIRVANA And AMY WINEHOUSEJanuary 20, 2018 from 9pm to 11pm
Seatbelt And Chum!January 19, 2018 from 9pm to 11pm
Time: January 20, 2018 from 9pm to 11pm
Location: Gaslamp
Street: 6251 E Pacific Coast Hwy
City/Town: Long Beach
Website or Map: http://thegaslamprestaurant.c…
Phone: 562-596-4718
Event Type: music, pop, rock
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 8 hours ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Comment
RSVP for Tribute To NIRVANA, AMY WINEHOUSE, JIMI HENDRIX, JANIS JOPLIN to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot