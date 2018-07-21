 

Tribute To The Decades

Tribute To The Decades

Time: July 21, 2018 from 7pm to 9pm
Location: Warner Grand Theatre
Street: 478 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Phone: 562-743-7452
Event Type: music, soul
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 50 minutes ago

https://wgt.tix.com/Schedule.aspx?OrgNum=4818

Tickets: $21 - $36

Not Attending (1)

