 

Tribute to The San Pedro 17

Event Details

Tribute to The San Pedro 17

Time: June 23, 2018 from 10am to 5pm
Location: S.S. Lane VIctory
Street: 3600 Miner St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.thelanevictory.org
Phone: 8189944661
Event Type: family, event
Organized By: Luke Rosencrans
Event Description

On Saturday, June 23rd, the S.S. Lane Victory will hold a ceremony for the 17 San Pedro Merchant Marines who perished at sea while serving our country. This day will be free for the public and feature a floral wreath dedication, color guard, National Anthem and Taps. VIP speakers will be on board to honor the fallen at 3pm.

On Saturday, June 23rd, the S.S. Lane Victory will hold a ceremony for the 17 San Pedro Merchant Marines who perished at sea while serving our country. This day will be free for the public and feature a floral wreath dedication, color guard, National Anthem and Taps. VIP speakers will be on board to honor the fallen at 3pm.
