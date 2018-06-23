Tribute to The San Pedro 17

Time: June 23, 2018 from 10am to 5pm
Location: S.S. Lane VIctory
Street: 3600 Miner St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.thelanevictory.org
Phone: 8189944661
Event Type: family, event
Organized By: Luke Rosencrans


On Saturday, June 23rd, the S.S. Lane Victory will hold a ceremony for the 17 San Pedro Merchant Marines who perished at sea while serving our country. This day will be free for the public and feature a floral wreath dedication, color guard, National Anthem and Taps. VIP speakers will be on board to honor the fallen at 3pm.
