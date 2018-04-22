True Tales From The South Bay

True Tales From The South BayApril 22, 2018 from 7pm to 9pm
Time: April 22, 2018 from 7pm to 9pm
Location: Torrance Cultural Arts
Street: 3330 Civic Center Dr.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.torrancearts.org
Phone: 310-781-7171
Event Type: theatre
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 6 hours ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
In the style of The Moth, Story Corps or Mortified, the Torrance Cultural Arts Foundation is proud to present its own local storytellers along with experienced crowd-pleasing Guest Tellers.
Curated and hosted by author/producer Mariana Williams, each performance will have a new set of local stories and “All-star tellers.”
(To submit your true, 6-minute tale, send five lines to: Marianastoryteller@gmail.com with Torrance in the subject line.)
Tickets: $10
