 

Evening Under The Stars

Event Details

Evening Under The Stars

Time: August 24, 2019 from 6pm to 9:30pm
Location: American Honda Motor Co., Inc.
Street: 700 Van Ness Ave.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: https://www.torrancememorial.…
Phone: 310-517-4703
Event Type: music, food
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 4 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

https://www.torrancememorial.org/Events/Event_Details.aspx?Event=198

$200

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Evening Under The Stars to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
5 more…
11 minutes ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
#TBT to 1925 at Berth 160 in Wilmington. #LAFD Fire Boat alongside the steamship West Sequana. #PortofLA #LAHistory https://t.co/Krvf5suiKl
Twitter8 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
#PortofLA and @portoflongbeach will host a Clean Truck Fund Rate Workshop on Aug. 1 in Wilmington to solicit feedba… https://t.co/XAmg2iORBg
Twitter11 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Millennium Actress at AMC Rolling Hills

August 13, 2019 at 7pm to August 19, 2019 at 8:45pm
https://www.fathomevents.com/events/millennium-actress?date=2019-08-13Torrance and Long BeachSee More
yesterday
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
2 more…
yesterday
Profile Icon via Twitter
This California least tern hatchling is very much alive and just taking a little nap at the #PortofLA. This year, n… https://t.co/y3c6Au79kB
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Sponsored by the #PortofLA, the @USCMarshall 2019 Global Supply Chain Summit at @USC August 8-9 will connect leader… https://t.co/NQUffFUB0n
TwitterTuesday · Reply · Retweet
Louise Reichlin's blog post was featured

Apply for the San Pedro Festival of Arts

APPLY NOW FOR THE SAN PEDRO♥ FESTIVAL OF THE ARTSSEPT 21 & 22, 2019 Final deadline to apply July 15. 2019 for Dance Companies & Schools A free family event featuring Dance, Music & Visual Arts/Crafts Booths, this year, our 13th, at Anderson Memorial Center in San Pedro. (an LA City Rec & Parks location attached to their senior center in San Pedro). In conjunction with this, they are presenting a joint event that is a Health/Wellness and Community Event on the same day/location.…See More
Tuesday
0 Comments

© 2019   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service