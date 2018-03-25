UnitOne X Miyake Taiko

Peter Pan - National Theatre LiveMarch 25, 2018 from 2pm to 4pm
Time: March 9, 2018 at 8pm to March 10, 2018 at 10pm
Location: Torrance Cultural Arts
Street: 3330 Civic Center Dr.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.torrancearts.org
Phone: 310-781-7171
Event Type: music, japanese
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 20 hours ago
UnitOne, a professional taiko group based under the umbrella of Japanese taiko drum maker, Asano Taiko U.S., collaborates for the very first time with Miyakejima Geinou Doushikai. Miyakejima Geinou Doushikai (also known as Miyake Taiko) is a group based in Tokyo, Japan, known for performing a traditional style native to the island of Miyake. They have taught this form to the renowned taiko group KODO. Witness these two top skilled groups combine Japanese and American taiko in an exciting performance!
Tickets: $25
