Time: October 29, 2021 at 2pm to October 31, 2021 at 10pm
Location: peninsula center library
Street: 701 silver spur
City/Town: rolling hills estate, ca 90274
Phone: 310-940-2598
Event Type: in, person, film, festival
Organized By: Lynn Tang
Latest Activity: 13 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Universe Multicultural Film Festival ( UMFF) is a jewel for cultural exchange through cinema art. UMFF screening films from 30+ countries, host film market that bring real result each year; Host red carpet award ceremony that shine performance artists from worldwide in all cultural background; Due to the Covid, UMFF will host AfterParty as the substitute event of the panels and galas for the 2021 edition Come to enjoy multicultural harmony in beautiful Palos Verdes Peninsula. Mark your calendar Oct., 29-31 - you don't want to miss it!
Event detail at http://umfilms.org/Event.html
Comment
RSVP for Universe Multicultural Film Festival 2021 to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot