 

Valentine's Swing Peedro

Event Details

Valentine's Swing Peedro

Time: February 11, 2017 from 6:30pm to 11pm
Location: People's Place & Palace
Street: 365 W 6th St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.peoplesplacesp.com
Phone: 3105472348
Event Type: swing, event
Organized By: People's Place & Palace
Latest Activity: on Thursday

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Peoples Place & Palace Presents
Valentines Swing Peedro Feb. 11th, 2017
 
Peoples Place & Palace brings the first Swing Peedro event of 2017 for Valentines on Saturday, February 11th.  Featuring the Fabulous Esquires Big Band, its a gala you wont want to miss.  Swing Peedro welcomes the community to an evening of wholesome fun great for the entire family.  Enjoy music from the Swing Era and dance the night away.  Light refreshments and honor wine bar provided.
 
Tickets for the event are $20 and available for purchase online at www.SwingPeedro.party, by phone or on the night of.  Each ticket purchasedbefore Feb 10th will include a free ½ hr Private swing lesson by appt. for a later date.  For parties of 5 or more, special discount prices are available which includes a reserved table for the party.   Doors open at 6:30pm.  Free swing dance lessons begin at 7pm and the party and music commences at 8pm. 
 
Contact: Jan Kain
Company Name: Peoples Place & Palace

Comment Wall

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

David posted an event
Thumbnail

Progress in Renewable Energy Deployment at First Congregational Church of Long Beach

February 11, 2017 from 9am to 12pm
This month’s meeting of Citizens Climate Lobby, Long Beach / South Bay chapter of the nonpartisan Citizens Climate Lobby will feature an international teleconference during which the leader of companies that have developed over $4 billion of wind and solar facilities will speak.  Sandy Reisky has also been a pioneer deploying ocean wave energy and waste-to-energy technologies.Other agenda items will include reports by chapter members of their recent progress in advancing CCL’s Carbon Fee and…See More
yesterday
0 Comments
Melanie shared their blog post on Facebook

Find the Best San Pedro Chiropractor for Longshore Workers, Construction Employees and More

Thursday
Melanie promoted Melanie's blog post Find the Best San Pedro Chiropractor for Longshore Workers, Construction Employees and More
Thursday
Melanie posted a blog post

Find the Best San Pedro Chiropractor for Longshore Workers, Construction Employees and More

Tips to choose the right chiropractic treatment and massage therapy for you!Misa Zaker, D.C., San Pedro Pain & WellnessLongshore workers, construction employees, and others, have you heard that if you find the best San Pedro chiropractor and massage therapist, you’ll feel better on the job and enjoy your work more? Well, this is true!Per…See More
Thursday
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro High Girls Soccer Wins 12th Straight Marine Crown
Thursday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted blog posts
Thursday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post Signing Day 2017 For San Pedro Prep Sports
Thursday
People's Place & Palace posted an event
Thumbnail

Valentine's Swing Peedro at People's Place & Palace

February 11, 2017 from 6:30pm to 11pm
People’s Place & Palace PresentsValentine’s Swing Peedro Feb. 11th, 2017 People’s Place & Palace brings the first Swing Peedro event of 2017 for Valentine’s on Saturday, February 11th.  Featuring the Fabulous Esquires Big Band, it’s a gala you won’t want to miss.  Swing Peedro welcomes the community to an evening of wholesome fun great for the entire family.  Enjoy music from the Swing Era and dance the night away.  Light refreshments and honor wine bar provided. Tickets for the event…See More
Thursday
0 Comments

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service