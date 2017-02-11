People’s Place & Palace Presents
Valentine’s Swing Peedro Feb. 11th, 2017
People’s Place & Palace brings the first Swing Peedro event of 2017 for Valentine’s on Saturday, February 11th. Featuring the Fabulous Esquires Big Band, it’s a gala you won’t want to miss. Swing Peedro welcomes the community to an evening of wholesome fun great for the entire family. Enjoy music from the Swing Era and dance the night away. Light refreshments and honor wine bar provided.
Tickets for the event are $20 and available for purchase online at www.SwingPeedro.party, by phone or on the night of. Each ticket purchasedbefore Feb 10th will include a free ½ hr Private swing lesson by appt. for a later date. For parties of 5 or more, special discount prices are available which includes a reserved table for the party. Doors open at 6:30pm. Free swing dance lessons begin at 7pm and the party and music commences at 8pm.
Contact: Jan Kain
Company Name: People’s Place & Palace