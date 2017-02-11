People ’ s Place & Palace Presents

Valentine ’ s Swing Peedro Feb. 11 th , 2017

People ’ s Place & Palace brings the first Swing Peedro event of 2017 for Valentine ’ s on Saturday, February 11 th . Featuring the Fabulous Esquires Big Band, it ’ s a gala you won ’ t want to miss. Swing Peedro welcomes the community to an evening of wholesome fun great for the entire family. Enjoy music from the Swing Era and dance the night away. Light refreshments and honor wine bar provided.

Tickets for the event are $20 and available for

purchase online at www.SwingPeedro.party , by

phone or on the night of. Each ticket purchased

before Feb 10

th

will include a free

½

hr Private

swing lesson by appt. for a later date. For parties of

5 or more, special discount prices are available

which includes a reserved table for the party. Doors

open at 6:30pm. Free swing dance lessons begin at

7pm and the party and music commences at 8pm.