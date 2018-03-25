Peter Pan - National Theatre LiveMarch 25, 2018 from 2pm to 4pm
I Am Woman (An Evening Of Entertaing Empowerment)March 1, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
UnitOne X Miyake TaikoMarch 1, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Time: March 2, 2018 at 7:30pm to March 3, 2018 at 10pm
Location: Torrance Cultural Arts
Street: 3330 Civic Center Dr.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.torrancearts.org
Phone: 310-781-7171
Event Type: music, jazz, gypsy, swing, latin
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 20 hours ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Rooted in the Gypsy Jazz/Gypsy Swing and Latin Swing styles, this high-energy, acoustic-based quintet of guitar, violin, standup bass, percussion and keyboards (including accordion) has emerged as one of the shining lights of Savannah’s burgeoning music scene. This band plays upbeat tunes from all over the world with thunderous virtuosity and relentless sense of humor. Bringing together the eclectic sounds are a motley crew of super talented musicians from Venezuela; Serbia; Austin, TX; Iowa; Boston, MA, and Southern Georgia.
“Ferocious technique!” – Austin City Chronicle
Tickets: $33
Comment
RSVP for Velvet Caravan to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot