 

Velvet Caravan

Event Details

Velvet Caravan

Time: March 2, 2018 at 7:30pm to March 3, 2018 at 10pm
Location: Torrance Cultural Arts
Street: 3330 Civic Center Dr.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.torrancearts.org
Phone: 310-781-7171
Event Type: music, jazz, gypsy, swing, latin
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 20 hours ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Rooted in the Gypsy Jazz/Gypsy Swing and Latin Swing styles, this high-energy, acoustic-based quintet of guitar, violin, standup bass, percussion and keyboards (including accordion) has emerged as one of the shining lights of Savannah’s burgeoning music scene. This band plays upbeat tunes from all over the world with thunderous virtuosity and relentless sense of humor.  Bringing together the eclectic sounds are a motley crew of super talented musicians from Venezuela; Serbia; Austin, TX; Iowa; Boston, MA, and Southern Georgia.

Ferocious technique!” – Austin City Chronicle

www.velvetcaravan

Tickets: $33

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Velvet Caravan to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Peter Pan - National Theatre Live
20 hours ago
Heather Caine posted events
5 more…
20 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event I Am Woman (An Evening Of Entertaing Empowerment)
20 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event UnitOne X Miyake Taiko
20 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Velvet Caravan
20 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Twelfth Night - National Theatre Live
21 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Dancing With The South Bay Stars VII
21 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event The Not-Its!
21 hours ago

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service