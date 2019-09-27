Vendor Showcase 2019

Vendor Showcase 2019September 27, 2019 at 11am to September 28, 2019 at 5pm
Location: Assistance League San Pedro-Suth Bay Gift Shop
Street: 1441 W. 8th St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://sanpedrosouthbay.assis…
Phone: 310-832-8355 ext. 221
Event Type: clothes, jewelry, gifts
Organized By: Heather Caine
http://sanpedrosouthbay.assistanceleague.org/ps.aboutus.cfm?ID=1440
Wine tasting on Saturday 28 from 2-4pm. $15.
