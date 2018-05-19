Visions - A Tribute To RUSHMay 19, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Fabulous FridayFebruary 16, 2018 from 6pm to 8pm
Hugh von Kleist DuoFebruary 9, 2018 from 6pm to 8pm
Time: May 19, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, rock, progressive
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 8 hours ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Rich Dorkin (Bass, Keyboards, Vocals)
Jeff Mitchell (Drums, Percussion)
Steve Zukowsky (Guitars)
https://www.visionstribute.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-8Btq9Q49U0
Tickets: $20
Comment
RSVP for Visions - A Tribute To RUSH to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot