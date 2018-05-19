 

Visions - A Tribute To RUSH

Event Details

Visions - A Tribute To RUSH

Time: May 19, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, rock, progressive
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 8 hours ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Rich Dorkin (Bass, Keyboards, Vocals)

Jeff Mitchell (Drums, Percussion)

Steve Zukowsky (Guitars)

https://www.visionstribute.com/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-8Btq9Q49U0

Tickets: $20

Attending (1)

