Time: July 12, 2018 from 6:30pm to 8pm
Location: White Point Nature Preserve
Street: 1600 W Paseo Del Mar
City/Town: San Pedro
Event Type: meditation
Organized By: Heather Caine
Take Western Avenue toward ocean (south) past 25th Street, veer left onto Paseo del Mar and drive until the road end. Turn left into the parking lot. Meeting place is at first spaces as you enter the parking lot.
Please note: restroom facilities are Porta-Pottie.
Melanie
Love Offering Accepted
RSVP preferred (if attended)
http://YourSoulsWisdom.com/Events\
real.life.joy@gmail.com
