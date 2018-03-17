“Why We Tell Stories” by Women’s Voices

On Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 2:00 p.m., the Institute of Musical Arts welcomes back the tenth installment of our WOMEN’S VOICES Storytelling Concert Series, with their performance, “Why We Tell Stories”.

As our Women’s Voices storytellers gather for a new TELL ME A STORY workshop, they ask, “Why do we keep coming back? Why do we tell stories? We can’t all be crazy!” Amidst their laughter and musings, they start to recall stories from years past that have been important to them. They realize that there are stories that still need to be told, stories from their memories and life experiences that will be lost if they don’t share them. Then they know, “This is why we return year after year. This is why we tell stories.”

You can buy tickets online: https://whywetellstories.eventbrite.com, or by visiting our website: http://www.imalosangeles.com. You may also pay by cash, check or credit card, at the IMA office, while supplies last. As is our custom at the Institute of Musical Arts, a catered reception will follow the performance.

Ours is a small, intimate theater and seating is limited, so please purchase your tickets in advance, or call the theater TWO HOURS before the performance to confirm ticket availability. Tickets for the performance are $20.00. For additional information call: (323) 300-6578.