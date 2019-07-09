 

Women's Health Fair AND FREE Mammogram

Time: July 9, 2019 from 9am to 3pm
Location: Harbor Community Health Center
Street: 593 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.harborcommunitycl…
Phone: 310-547-0202 ext. 109
Organized By: Heather Caine
https://www.harborcommunityclinic.com/

