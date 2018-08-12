 

Woodstock Reunion Tribute

Event Details

Woodstock Reunion Tribute

Time: August 12, 2018 from 4pm to 6pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://alvasshowroom.com/
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, rock
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

https://alvasshowroom.com/event/woodstock-reunion-tribute/

https://www.woodstocktribute.net/

Tickets: $15

