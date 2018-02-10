Rob Garland's Eclectic TrioFebruary 10, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Ruslan SirotFebruary 4, 2018 from 4pm to 6pm
Plini, Marco Minnemann And Mohini DeyJanuary 27, 2018 at 8pm to January 28, 2018 at 10pm
Time: January 13, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Palos Verdes Performing Arts
Street: 27570 Norris Center Dr
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: http://www.PalosVerdesPerform…
Phone: 310-544-0403
Event Type: music, country
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: on Tuesday
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
A five-time Grammy winner, Wynonna’s rich and commanding voice has sold over 30 million albums worldwide spanning her epic career, which included performing alongside her mother, Naomi as one half of the legendary duo The Judds. Once dubbed by Rolling Stone as “the greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline,” Wynonna has received over 60 industry awards, with countless charting singles, including 20 number-one hits such as “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Why Not Me,” and “Grandpa, (Tell Me ‘Bout The Good Ole Days).” Wynonna, along with her band The Big Noise, will explore the past, present and future of her extensive 33-year career.
Tickets: $235 - $250
Comment
RSVP for Wynonna And The Big Noise to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot