 

Wynonna And The Big Noise

Event Details

Wynonna And The Big Noise

Time: January 13, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Palos Verdes Performing Arts
Street: 27570 Norris Center Dr
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: http://www.PalosVerdesPerform…
Phone: 310-544-0403
Event Type: music, country
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: on Tuesday

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

http://www.wynonna.com/

A five-time Grammy winner, Wynonna’s rich and commanding voice has sold over 30 million albums worldwide spanning her epic career, which included performing alongside her mother, Naomi as one half of the legendary duo The Judds. Once dubbed by Rolling Stone as “the greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline,” Wynonna has received over 60 industry awards, with countless charting singles, including 20 number-one hits such as “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Why Not Me,” and “Grandpa, (Tell Me ‘Bout The Good Ole Days).” Wynonna, along with her band The Big Noise, will explore the past, present and future of her extensive 33-year career.

Tickets: $235 - $250

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Wynonna And The Big Noise to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Rob Garland's Eclectic Trio
8 hours ago
Heather Caine posted events
8 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Ruslan Sirot
8 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Plini, Marco Minnemann And Mohini Dey
8 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event St. Peter's Episcopal Church
yesterday
Heather Caine posted events
yesterday
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Miracle On 37th Street
yesterday
Heather Caine promoted DojO-'s event Pianist DON Preston and saxophonist BUNK Gardner w/ Christopher Garcia play an afternoon show at the Torrance Public Library Sat., Dec. 9th 2PM (free)
yesterday

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service