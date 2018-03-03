 

Brouwerij West's 2nd Anniversary Celebration With X, Mike Watt, LA Witch

Event Details

Time: March 3, 2018 from 6pm to 11:45pm
Location: Brouwerij West
Street: 110 E 22nd St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.brouwerijwest.com
Phone: 310-833-9330
Event Type: music, punk
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Event Description

https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3234807

Tickets: $20 - $75

