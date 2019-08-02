 

Xanadu Jr.

Xanadu Jr.

Time: August 2, 2019 at 7pm to August 4, 2019 at 9pm
Location: Norris Theatre
Street: 27570 Norris Center Dr.
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: http://palosverdesperforminga…
Phone: 310-544-0403 ext. 221
Event Type: theatre
Organized By: Heather Caine
http://palosverdesperformingarts.com/conservatory-showinfo.php?id=266

Tickets: $30, $15 and $7 fee

