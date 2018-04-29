 

Yu Ooka Group Live "A Festival w/ L.A.'s Best" @ Alvas Showroom [TONIGHT]

Event Details

Time: April 29, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th Street
City/Town: San Pedro 90732
Website or Map: https://alvasshowroom.com/
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: live blues and _lazz, instrumental / vocal
Organized By: (only) posted by DojO-
Event Description

Not to be missed. Yu Ooka "Super Blues & Jazz" Yu Ooka

Yu Ooka Group

A festival with Los Angeles’s BEST Artists

feat. Barbara Morrison and Michael Paulo

Yu Ooka (Guitar)                             

Michael Paulo (Saxophone)

Barbara Morrison (Vocals)          

Yvette Nii (Vocals)

Kenny Elliott (Drums)                   

J.V. Collier (Bass)

Arno Lucas (Percussion)               

Tateng Katindig (Piano keys)

.

Alvas Showroom
.

Tix:  Seats are limited!! Reservation recommended!!

.

Yu's latest CD "Vegas Drive" pic. image (above) 

