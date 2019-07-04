YYNOT (RUSH) Tribute Band

1st Thursday Art WalkJuly 4, 2019 from 6pm to 9pm
Time: November 16, 2019 at 8pm to November 17, 2019 at 10pm
Location: Alva's Showroom
Street: 1417 W. 8th St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://alvasshowroom.com/
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, rock, tribute, progressive
Organized By: Heather Caine
