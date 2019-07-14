Zadig TrioJuly 14, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm
Rock The QueenJuly 13, 2019 from 7pm to 11:45pm
Jazz At The CrowneJuly 12, 2019 from 6pm to 9pm
Time: July 14, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm
Location: Rolling Hills United Methodist Church
Street: 26438 Crenshaw Blvd.
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: https://rhumc.org/
Phone: 310-316-5574
Event Type: music, classical
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Comment
RSVP for Zadig Trio to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot