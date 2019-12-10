67494894_10157348348458290_6742786371942875136_o_kindlephoto-662804301

San Pedro is about to get a little — and maybe a lot — more crowded. This Daily Breeze article by Donna Littlejohn talks about the surge of construction going on in San Pedro and how it will effect our town. See More
On Wednesday, November 13, 2019, the sensational duo of Mary Star High softball made their commits to NCAA Division 1 schools in California their new homes at the next level upon graduation in late May 2020.The senior duo of pitcher Alessandra Samperio and shortstop Ashley Rico both signed their respective national letters of intent to stay close to home and further their…See More
With inclement weather on the horizon, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), today, announced that it would start the 2019-2020 Winter Shelter Program early. Seven emergency shelter locations will open November 26, 27, and 29 for the 2019-2020 Winter Shelter season. See More
Let the postseason praise begin for Port Of Los Angeles High girls volleyball.18 days after capturing the program's first-ever CIF-Los Angeles City Section championship when it bested East Valley of North Hollywood in the Division 4 final, the Polar Bears were awarded with high honors by the Section on Tuesday when the annual individual All-City selections were announced.…See More
