In the News: The Molina Foundation of Long Beach

Dawn Bayer of San Pedro serves as The Molina Foundation's spokesperson for a KTVX-TV ABC interview during a Share-a-Story book donation event held recently at Bennion Elementary School in Salt Lake City.
It truly was a 'Throwback Thursday' for San Pedro High softball.Down by three runs in a pivotal Marine League battle against visiting Carson, the Pirates relied on some vintage heroics from years past to guide them through, not to mention the constant belief in themselves. A pair of long balls stormed their way into…See More
Huntington Beach mortgage expert shares insights at www.seacliffmortgage.net Huntington Beach, CA – April 6, 2017 – Want to buy a home in Orange County, CA this spring? Before the search begins for a dream home in the OC, there are a few things to know to save time and money in the process. …See More
Enjoy Tea and Treats in the Beautiful Lighthouse Gardens! Come to the Tea Party to celebrate the beauty of the Pt Fermin Lighthouse and the gardens. Tea and light refreshments served. Volunteer gardeners and tours of the lighthouse. Shop at the boutique with items from locals artists. See winning photos from the Photo Contest. This event is free but donations are always welcome to support the lighthouse. No reservations required but the event fills up quickly.…See More
You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot