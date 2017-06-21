JROTC of San Pedro / POLAH

Studying the Desert Dolphins: Namibian Dolphin Project Internship by Nico Heyning, University of Puget Sound Halfway around the world, the Namibian Dolphin Project (NDP) studies whales, dolphins and sea turtles in the South Atlantic, out of Walvis Bay, Namibia. Leaving Mira Costa High School three weeks before prom and graduation, Nico Heyning boarded a plane for a six-week internship studying the biology and conservation of bottlenose and Heaviside dolphins with the NDP. He is the youngest…See More
San Pedro News Pilot 2016-2017 Prep Sports Player/Athletes Of The Year Football: Nick Ford & Raymond Geha (San Pedro). Girls Volleyball: Ally Spillane (Mary Star). Girls Cross-Country: Maya Richardson (San Pedro). Boys Cross-Country: Jesse Cuellar (San Pedro).Boys Basketball: Joseph Octave (Mary Star). Girls…See More
Summer is a cool time to start conserving water. And one of the simplest and easiest ways to save water this summer is to toss your highly-inefficient high-flow showerhead with a highly-efficient model. Doing this now will provide multiple benefits. First, you'll benefit the environment, and you'll also see a good savings on your water bill, because a new low-flow shower head will use much less water.As you can imagine, most households wind-up using most of their water while showering. Thus,…See More
