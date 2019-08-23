LA Harbor Boat Show Docks at Cabrillo Way Marina, Sept 19-22

September 19, 2019 at 12pm to September 22, 2019 at 7pm
San Pedro will again host the LA Harbor Boat Show, the annual in-water maritime celebration of the Southern California boating lifestyle. Taking place Thursday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Sept. 22 at Cabrillo Way Marina (2845 Miner St., Berth 43, San Pedro, CA 90731), the LA Harbor Boat Show will showcase scores of dealers, vessel types, new and brokerage models, marine exhibitors and live entertainment. …See More
