 


Sports Editor

Port Of Los Angeles High School Girls Soccer 2016-2017

Port Of Los Angeles High School Girls Soccer 2016-2017

The official team photo of the 2016-2017 CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division II champion Port Of Los Angeles High School Girls Soccer team.

Views: 1

View Full Size

Albums: San Pedro Prep Sports Team Photos

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity


Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted photos
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
11 more…
7 minutes ago
Andrew Silber promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post The 2017 Schedules Are Set For San Pedro & Mary Star Football
54 minutes ago
Lea Chazin's event was featured
Thumbnail

Gray Caballeros at Grand Annex

June 25, 2017 from 4pm to 6pm
Michael Herzmark's annual musical excuse to show off for the neighbors! Ace San Pedro-based classic rock band doing some of the best Pop, Country and R & B hits of the ‘60s, that you haven't heard in years! The Monkees, Faron Young, Lee Dorsey, Paul Revere & The Raiders, Tennessee Ernie Ford, Buck Owens and many more, The BEST and the BEST of the B Sides, too!See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Lisa's 2 events were featured
1 hour ago
Profile IconSan Pedro News Pilot via Facebook
Thumbnail

It's never too early for San Pedro High School Football (or Mary Star Football) http://sanpedronewspilot.com/profiles/blogs/the-2017-schedules-are-set-for-san-pedro-mary-star-football

The 2017 Schedules Are Set For San Pedro & Mary Star Football

sanpedronewspilot.com

Facebook1 hour ago · Reply

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street's 3 blog posts were featured
1 hour ago
Profile IconSan Pedro News Pilot via Facebook
Thumbnail

Always something happening in Pedro

Light Show and Silent Disco on Gaffey St.

Light Show and Silent Disco on Gaffey St.

The public is invited to a very special official opening and welcome to the new palm trees on Gaffey St. at the end of the Harbor Freeway. Councilman Buscaino is hosting a unique and modern musical light show at the new palm trees. On Thursday, June 15, from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm the programmable…

See More
Facebook12 hours ago · Reply
Profile Icon via Twitter
What's happened at the #PortofLA & on the @LAWaterfront in the past two weeks? Find out in our eNewsletter Currents! https://t.co/hQI8liYVU6
Twitter22 hours ago · Reply · Retweet

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service