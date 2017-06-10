Port Of Los Angeles High School Girls Soccer 2016-2017

Michael Herzmark's annual musical excuse to show off for the neighbors! Ace San Pedro-based classic rock band doing some of the best Pop, Country and R & B hits of the ‘60s, that you haven't heard in years! The Monkees, Faron Young, Lee Dorsey, Paul Revere & The Raiders, Tennessee Ernie Ford, Buck Owens and many more, The BEST and the BEST of the B Sides, too!See More
The public is invited to a very special official opening and welcome to the new palm trees on Gaffey St. at the end of the Harbor Freeway. Councilman Buscaino is hosting a unique and modern musical light show at the new palm trees. On Thursday, June 15, from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm the programmable…
You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot