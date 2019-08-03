 


Sports Editor

Port Of Los Angeles High School Softball 2019

Port Of Los Angeles High School Softball 2019

The official team photo of the 2019 Port Of Los Angeles High School softball team.

Views: 1

View Full Size

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity


Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted photos
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
Thumbnail
13 more…
18 minutes ago
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Intertwined: Sculptures By Nancy Voegeli-Curran at Michael Stearns Studio

August 2, 2019 from 12pm to 3pm
FREE.https://www.michaelstearnsstudio.com/upcoming-exhibitionshttps://www.nancyvoegeli-curran.com/See More
15 hours ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
3 more…
23 hours ago
Heather Caine posted events
11 more…
Thursday
Heather Caine posted events
9 more…
Wednesday
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Millennium Actress (Japanese Movie) at AMC Rolling Hills

August 13, 2019 at 7pm to August 19, 2019 at 8:45pm
https://www.fathomevents.com/events/millennium-actress?date=2019-08-13https://www.fathomevents.com/events/millennium-actress?date=2019-08-19Torrance and Long BeachSee More
Wednesday
0 Comments
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

My Neighbor Totoro (Japanese Movie) at AMC Rolling Hills

August 25, 2019 at 7pm to August 28, 2019 at 8:45pm
https://www.fathomevents.com/events/studio-ghibli-fest-2019-my-neighbor-totoro?date=2019-08-25https://www.fathomevents.com/events/studio-ghibli-fest-2019-my-neighbor-totoro?date=2019-08-26…See More
Wednesday
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post The 2019 Schedules Are Set For San Pedro & Mary Star Football
Monday

© 2019   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service